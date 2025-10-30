Star Charge Americas signs MSA for over 32 GWh of BESS projects in U.S.

Star Charge Americas Corp. announced the successful completion of a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Beneficial Holdings, Inc. for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) projects in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Over 32.24 GWh of projects are on track for projects worth over $3.2 billion in contract value, alleviating congestion and promoting business growth in critical areas.

"This is the first step in a partnership which allows two companies to come together for positive results in communities across the US and Puerto Rico" additionally, "The implications of this deal extend far beyond mere numbers. It signals a monumental shift in the U.S. energy storage industry, particularly as it relates to the burgeoning demand for data centers," said Andreas Fornwald Chief Development Officer at Star Charge Americas.

"Star Charge Americas is a critical partner as we assessed non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) partnerships to maximize the investment tax credits (ITC) for our grid-scale projects," said Greg Senkevitch CEO of Beneficial Holdings.

Beneficial Holdings is engaged in infrastructure development, including stand-alone battery storage, and powered land projects and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Star Charge is a global leader in Battery Energy Storage Systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions. In the U.S., Star Charge is headquartered in Fremont, CA, and manufactures in Columbus, OH.

Star Charge offers a diverse range of intelligent and reliable energy solutions powered by cutting-edge technology, designed to cater to various scenarios and contribute to building a more efficient and resilient energy future.

Beneficial Holdings is a holding company with operating service-oriented businesses in the real estate, energy management and financial services sectors. The company is an integrator of technology and solutions.