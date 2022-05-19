PSC Group opens advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas

At this new Baytown complex, PSC will receive industrial post-use plastic in rigid, foam and film forms.

Using specialized equipment housed at the facility and advanced recycling processes, PSC will combine and densify these plastic streams into customized feedstock material for the commercial production of circular polymers.

"Our Baytown facility provides critical advanced recycling capacity for the petrochemical industry and demonstrates our commitment to support dramatically increasing plastic recycling rates," said Joel Dickerson, CEO of PSC Group. "Our advanced recycling business is another example of how PSC is investing in new technology and expanding our services in order to offer meaningful sustainability solutions to the industry and help protect the environment."

As a "blue level" member of the Plastics Industry Association's Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) program, PSC offers comprehensive sustainability services to help manufacturers with Clean Sweep compliance and support a circular economy with post-industrial recycling.