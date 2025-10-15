Port Houston emissions reduction initiatives are delivering

The Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority met for its regular monthly meeting. Chairman Ric Campo opened the meeting by highlighting the recently published Goods Movement Emissions Inventory report, which tracks port-related air emissions. Data shows that Port Houston’s initiatives to reduce emissions, such as buying hybrid equipment, are delivering measurable results, with a number of improvements compared to the previous report from 2019.

“Since 2019, our total tonnage and container volumes have increased by 16% and 28%, respectively, yet related greenhouse gas emissions have only increased by 10%,” said Chairman Campo. “We have added 280 pieces of cargo handling equipment, but emissions of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter are down by 7% and 4%. Emissions of criteria pollutants, which are common air pollutants regulated under the Clean Air Act, are 2% to 7% lower. These results show that our emission-reduction efforts are working, and we are moving in the right direction.”

The Port Commission also approved items related to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant. With that approval, Port Houston will engage strategic partners and move forward with several sustainability initiatives, including:

• An inventory of the port’s Scopes 1, 2, and 3 for greenhouse gas emissions. • A Port Area Climate Action Plan for the area and surrounding communities. • A CPP Truck Route Analysis. • Creation of the CPP Trucking Industry Collaborative. • Design of a customized website for Port of Houston Partners in Maritime Education, a non-profit leading maritime workforce development effort in local schools.

Chairman Campo also announced the completion of a historic milestone during the meeting. The Port Houston-led dredging for the Houston Ship Channel Expansion, known as Project 11, is officially complete. It is anticipated that in the coming days, the final Aids to Navigation will be marked, and the expanded channel will be fully open through Galveston Bay, helping improve two-way navigation throughout the Houston Ship Channel. “This expansion work helps secure the Houston Ship Channel for the future as well as the jobs that rely on it,” said Chairman Campo. “This is a historic milestone, and I commend the Port Houston team, elected officials, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and industry partners who helped prioritize the project.”

Port Houston CEO Charlie Jenkins introduced several new leaders joining the organization:

• Eric Casey, Chief Operating Officer, will oversee Channel Infrastructure, Port Infrastructure, Commercial, Port Maintenance and Port Operations. • Parker Harrison, Incoming Chief Legal Officer, will assume the role and oversee Legal and Records Management following Erik Eriksson’s retirement.

The CEO also highlighted the recent hiring of key strategic talent to help support infrastructure development, workforce strategy, and seaport connectivity, furthering Port Houston’s long-term efforts to help sustain and grow the nation’s largest port and most vital waterway for commerce and economic prosperity. These areas are critical to driving regional progress and enhancing operational capacity.

Port Houston also reported a spike in July container volumes followed by solid August volumes. More details can be found via the press release issued on September 18.

Additional Meeting Updates & Announcements

Port Houston is putting additional resources behind efforts to improve cargo fluidity and plans were shared regarding upcoming changes to the terminal gates to continue operating efficiently with the growth projected in the coming years, including evaluating expanding gate hours and implementing a robust truck reservation system. New software to enhance Port Houston’s truck reservation system was approved at the meeting.

Finally, it was also noted that earlier this month, the Project 11 team, including Port Houston Channel Infrastructure, USACE-Galveston District, Gahagan & Bryant Associates, and AECOM, received the Outstanding Civil Engineering Award of Achievement from the Texas Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the organization’s highest award.

The Port Commission will meet next month on Monday, October 27, 2025.