Whether you believe that human activity has anything to do with global warming or climate change, industry is part of our lives and a key partner in our communities and therefore has incentive to make a positive impact in this regard.

The figure below shows global temperatures over time, conveying Earth is getting warmer, so we need to figure out how to survive as the planet continues to warm. In fact, industry is the leader in moving society toward a sustainable future.

According to the U.N. World Commission on Environment and Development, sustainability is “meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” There are three areas of balance to achieve sustainability: the economy, society and the environment. Industry is often lauded for its impact on the economy, volunteerism and support in communities, but criticized for perceived threats to the environment. Thus, industry finds itself in the middle of society’s desires for a better future.

× Expand Industry is vital in moving society toward a sustainable future

Consumers demand new and improved products to make daily living easier, more productive and environmentally friendly. Industry makes products like strong infant car seats, lightweight electric vehicles and sanitary hospital supplies. Manufacturing creates certain gases or other byproducts, wastes or recyclable products that are often highly regulated and controlled in the U.S. Consumers then use the products and generate a stream of waste. Some byproducts of manufacturing are absorbed back into the environment or are recycled, and some are not — at least not yet.

Industry, often in partnership with academia, is funding and doing the necessary research to invent modern technologies, new ways of approaching old problems and continuously improving existing processes. On the other hand, activists such as Michael Bloomberg, who has targeted Texas, Louisiana and the Ohio River Valley to stop industrial expansion with an $85 million campaign titled, “Beyond Petrochemicals: People Over Pollution,” seem misguided. Petrochemical facility expansion in the U.S. would have far lower environmental impact than expansion in other countries. If petrochemical manufacturing does not expand here, then those facilities will be built in countries with less stringent environmental standards, but they will be built because demand for petrochemical products is surging around the globe. Why shouldn’t U.S. workers be the ones to meet that demand?

Industry is pushing the envelope on research into new energy solutions from algae to hydrogen and beyond. Companies like Shell, who has announced a $27.5 million partnership with Louisiana State University to fund a new Institute for Energy Innovation, are doing the heavy lifting.

Industry is the entity coming up with better ways to recycle too, such as Dow’s latest commitment and partnership with Mura Technology to significantly grow recycling and reuse of plastics. ExxonMobil is spending $17 billion on lower emission initiatives by 2027. On the Gulf Coast alone, there are over $29 billion new carbon sequestration projects that have been announced.

It’s not just about money though. Industrial manufacturers employ the bulk of engineers, whose core responsibility is to solve problems. The engineers, technicians, operators and skilled craftspeople who design, build, operate and maintain industrial sites “get it,” and they are busy finding innovative solutions every day. The people who work in industry and the researchers looking for fresh solutions are the key to our sustainable future and those people are right here in our backyards. Industry is investing in these leaders and their ideas, and invites activists to find solutions rather than tear down industry.

