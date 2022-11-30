Enbridge and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures to explore the development of a CO2 pipeline transportation and sequestration hub near Corpus Christi, TX

Enbridge Inc. and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures announced that the parties intend to work towards jointly developing a carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sequestration hub in the Corpus Christi area of the Texas Gulf Coast.

Enbridge and OLCV signed a letter of intent to explore this joint project, which would provide a complete CO 2 solution for area emitters through the development of a pipeline transportation system and sequestration facility.

Enbridge and OLCV would leverage each company's strengths to advance the development of a sequestration hub and associated transportation infrastructure. Enbridge would develop, construct, and operate the pipeline facilities and OLCV would develop, construct, and operate the sequestration facilities. The hub is expected to provide CO 2 solutions for Enbridge's proposed facilities as well as other point source emitters in the Corpus Christi area.

Enbridge and OLCV would jointly market the CO 2 pipeline transportation and sequestration services to other third-party CO 2 point source emitters in the Ingleside and Corpus Christi areas.

"We are excited to be partnering with OLCV to explore developing a large-scale CO 2 transport and sequestration hub in the Corpus Christi area," said Colin Gruending, Enbridge Executive Vice President and President, Liquids Pipelines. "This is a unique opportunity for two organizations to pair complementary skill sets in a way that decarbonizes our own facilities and provides a platform for our industrial neighbors who are also seeking to reduce their emissions."