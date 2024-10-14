Colonial Oil Industries Marine Division achieves ISCC Plus and EU Certifications

Colonial Oil Industries announced that its Marine division has received ISCC certification from SCS Global Services.

This certification recognizes Colonial’s commitment to sustainability and its ability to produce and trade sustainable biofuels.

ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certification ensure that Colonial’s marine fuels meet rigorous sustainability standards, including requirements for traceability, mass balance, and environmental protection. By achieving ISCC certification, Colonial demonstrates its dedication to providing customers with high-quality, sustainable biofuels.

By using ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certified marine fuels, shipping companies can demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and meet the growing demand for low-carbon shipping solutions. This can help them to improve their environmental reputation, enhance their brand image, and gain access to new markets.

“We are thrilled to receive ISCC certification,” said Bob Kenyon, President at Colonial Oil Industries. “This recognition validates our commitment to improving our sustainability stewardship and impact across our footprint.”

ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certification offers several benefits to Colonial’s customers,

including:

· Reduced carbon footprint: Sustainable biofuels can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

· Enhanced sustainability: ISCC certification ensures that the biofuels meet rigorous sustainability standards.

· Increased market access: ISCC certification can help expand market access for Colonial’s marine fuels.

ISCC Plus certification is a significant milestone for Colonial Oil Industries. We will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our business, while maintaining our commitment to sustainability and providing exceptional value to our customers.