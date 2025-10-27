Buffalo Biodiesel announces strong outlook and expanded operations following positive progress with New York State DEC

Buffalo Biodiesel Inc., a leading recycler of used cooking oil (UCO) and a pioneer in renewable feedstock production, recently announced that it has successfully resolved recent permitting matters with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and is moving forward with a clear path toward continued growth and expansion.

Following constructive discussions with the DEC, Buffalo Biodiesel has received confirmation to continue operating its Tonawanda facility while it completes a series of state-of-the-art environmental and engineering upgrades. The company has committed over $1 million in capital improvements that will modernize processing systems, enhance environmental safeguards, and further solidify its position as one of the region's most innovative circular-economy businesses.

"We appreciate the DEC's constructive approach and the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to full environmental compliance and continuous improvement," said Sumit Majumdar, President and CEO of Buffalo Biodiesel. "This process has strengthened our company, clarified regulatory expectations, and positioned us for sustained growth. Buffalo Biodiesel was built in Western New York, and we're proud to keep our operations—and our jobs—right here. We're not just back on track; we're accelerating into the future of renewable energy."

Over the past decade, Buffalo Biodiesel has developed one of the largest used-oil recycling networks in the Northeastern United States, serving more than 25,000 restaurants across 15 states. The company collects, compensates restaurants as suppliers, and processes millions of gallons of used cooking oil annually, diverting waste from landfills and sewers, and transforming it into renewable biodiesel and other sustainable energy inputs.

The company's current investment program includes new processing and storage infrastructure, improved monitoring technology, and expanded theft-prevention systems designed to protect restaurants and business partners. Buffalo Biodiesel expects these upgrades to increase processing capacity, reduce turnaround times, and create additional skilled jobs in the Tonawanda, NY area.

"The lesson from this experience is simple: constructive conversations creates progress," Majumdar added. "We believe New York can be a national leader in renewable-fuel production and sustainable-waste management, and Buffalo Biodiesel is proud to help drive that vision forward."