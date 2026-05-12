U.S. EPA moves to speed clean air permits for power plants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it would speed up the process for large polluters to obtain clean air permits, the latest move by the Trump administration to ease regulatory burdens on American power plants and industry.

The move means the EPA may take fewer than 45 days to review so‑called Title V permits for big industrial facilities such as power plants. These permits set limits on emissions and outline how facilities like refineries, aluminium smelters and other factories must operate.

Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA has up to 45 days to object to a proposed permit after receiving it. However, the agency said its new guidance makes clear it does not have to use the full period.

"For too long the Clean Air Act has been used as an excuse to slow walk projects beneficial to our communities, the Trump EPA is changing this through the plain reading of the law," Aaron Szabo, the EPA's assistant administrator for air, said in a statement. "We can protect human health and the environment and have an efficient permitting process.”

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The Trump administration has launched a broad push to roll back environmental regulations, including limits on emissions from power plants and vehicles and protections for waterways, as part of its effort to cut costs for industry and boost energy production. Critics, including environmental groups and some state officials, have denounced the moves, warning they could weaken long‑standing protections for air, water and public health.

The EPA said it is encouraging its regional offices to speed up reviews where appropriate, and upon request from the EPA’s permitting partners.