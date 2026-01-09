U.S. Department of Energy awards $2.7 billion to restore American uranium enrichment

The U.S. Department of Energy announced $2.7 billion to strengthen domestic enrichment services over the next ten years.

In support of President Trump’s commitment to enhance energy security and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, the historic investment expands U.S. capacity for low-enriched uranium (LEU) and jumpstarts new supply chains and innovations for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) to create American jobs and usher in the nation’s nuclear renaissance.

“President Trump is catalyzing a resurgence in the nation’s nuclear energy sector to strengthen American security and prosperity,” said Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Today’s awards show that this Administration is committed to restoring a secure domestic nuclear fuel supply chain capable of producing the nuclear fuels needed to power the reactors of today and the advanced reactors of tomorrow.”

Last year, DOE signed contracts with a total of six companies for LEU and HALEU enrichment that allowed them to bid on future work. The Department announced task order awards with three companies that will transition the United States away from foreign sources of uranium and diversify the nation’s domestic fuel supply.

Developing this new domestic production capacity for LEU and HALEU ensures an adequate fuel supply is available to maintain operations of the nation’s 94 commercial reactors and builds a strong base to supply future deployments of advanced nuclear reactors. To ensure accountability, these awards will be distributed to the companies under a strict milestone approach.

The following companies were awarded task orders totaling $2.7 billion to provide enrichment services for LEU and HALEU:

• American Centrifuge Operating ($900 million) to create domestic HALEU enrichment capacity • General Matter ($900 million) to create domestic HALEU enrichment capacity • Orano Federal Services ($900 million) to expand U.S. domestic LEU enrichment capacity

DOE also awarded an additional $28 million to Global Laser Enrichment to continue advancing next-generation uranium enrichment technology for the nuclear fuel cycle.

The award is the result of a competitive solicitation issued last December.