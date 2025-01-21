Unleashing American Energy: President Trump’s new executive order explained

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued the "Unleashing American Energy" executive order to promote domestic energy production and reduce regulatory constraints.

The order outlines several key policies:

Encouraging energy exploration and production on federal lands and waters , including the Outer Continental Shelf, to meet national needs and establish the U.S. as a global energy leader.

Positioning the U.S. as the leading producer and processor of non-fuel minerals , such as rare earth elements, to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and diminish the influence of adversarial nations.

Ensuring abundant and reliable energy supplies across all states and territories to protect economic and national security.

Eliminating the "EV mandate" to promote consumer choice by removing regulatory barriers, terminating state emissions waivers that limit gasoline-powered vehicle sales, and reconsidering subsidies that favor EVs.

Safeguarding consumer freedom to choose various goods and appliances, including lightbulbs, dishwashers, gas stoves, and water heaters, while promoting market competition and innovation.

Additionally, the order mandates a review of existing agency actions that may unduly burden domestic energy resource development, particularly concerning oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower, biofuels, critical minerals, and nuclear energy.

This executive order reflects the administration's commitment to reducing energy costs, fostering economic growth, and enhancing national security through energy independence.