TX and LA LNG projects get FERC Environmental Impact Statement

The staff of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission prepared a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for the CP2 LNG and CP Express Projects proposed by Venture Global CP2 LNG, LLC (CP2 LNG) and Venture Global CP Express, LLC (CP Express).

CP2 LNG and CP Express are seeking authorization to construct, install, own, operate, and maintain certain liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Cameron Parish, Louisiana and certain pipeline facilities in Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes, Louisiana and Jasper and Newton Counties, Texas.

CP2 LNG states that the purpose of the proposed project is to liquefy, store, and export a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, with approximately 28.0 MTPA capacity possible under optimal conditions, to overseas markets by ocean-going vessels. CP Express states that the purpose of the pipeline system (about 91 miles) is to create the firm transportation capacity needed to transport 4 billion cubic feet per day of feed gas required for the proposed LNG export operations from natural gas supply points in east Texas and southwest Louisiana to the Terminal Facilities.

CP2 LNG has entered into a precedent agreement, initially lasting 20 years, with CP Express to subscribe to 100 percent of its firm capacity. Additionally, CP2 LNG has entered into 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements with four counter-parties (affiliates of New Fortress Energy, ExxonMobil, and Chevron, as well as one of the largest energy companies in Germany, EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG)

This EIS was prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR], 1500-1508), and the FERC regulations implementing NEPA (18 CFR 380).

Commission staff conclude that construction and operation of the project would result in adverse environmental impacts. For most resources, impacts on the environment would be reduced to less than significant levels with the implementation of CP2 LNG and CP Express’ proposed impact avoidance, minimization, and mitigation measures and the additional measures recommended by Commission staff. Commission staff determined that construction and operation of the project would have significant adverse effects on the visual resources of the surrounding areas, including cumulative visual impacts, and visual impacts on environmental justice communities in the region. Lastly, climate change impacts are not characterized in the EIS as significant or insignificant.

The Commission will take into consideration staff’s recommendations in the EIS when they make a decision on the project.