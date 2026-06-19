Texas regulators pass plan to manage massive power use by data centers

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) approved changes to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ (ERCOT) process for evaluating requests from data centers and other large power users seeking to connect to the Texas grid.

The new process more effectively manages the rapid growth in grid interconnection requests while ensuring electric reliability for Texas homes and businesses. “Texas is leading the nation in developing innovative solutions for the rapid growth in electricity demand from data centers and other large power users,” PUCT Chairman Thomas Gleeson said.

“We are showing it is entirely possible to protect consumers first and encourage economic development, so our state continues to thrive. The changes approved today ensure we know who is serious about connecting to the Texas grid. This marks another trailblazing step forward in building Texas’ grid of the future, while putting reliability and the concerns of Texas ratepayers first.”

Increased demand on the Texas grid

A record number of large electric users are lining up to connect to the ERCOT grid, including data centers, crypto mines, industrial facilities, and other major projects. Using the new “Batch Study” process, ERCOT will group projects together to speed up the evaluation process, separate out speculative projects, and identify what new transmission infrastructure may be required.

The process also gives greater regulatory certainty to developers, encouraging further economic growth in Texas. The process approved today is one of several steps the PUCT and ERCOT are taking to protect consumers and prepare for the wave of new large power users seeking to connect to the grid. Ongoing PUCT rulemakings focus on ensuring residential consumers don't shoulder the costs of connecting these facilities.

The approved revisions to the interconnection process will take effect later this summer.