BREAKING NEWS: Texas Railroad Commission issues emergency order

The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) held an emergency meeting in response to the current weather conditions across the state and potential impact to human health.

At this meeting, the RRC considered and approved an Emergency Order (EO) to adjust the curtailment priority distribution list of natural gas.

The RRC elevated “Deliveries of gas to electric generation facilities which serve human needs customers” to be listed as second in priority behind “deliveries of gas by natural gas utilities to residences, hospitals, schools, churches and other human needs customers, and deliveries to Local Distribution Companies which serve human needs customers.”

Under this listing, large industrial users of natural gas for fuel or feedstock will now fall in as fourth and fifth in order of curtailment priority.

A copy of the final order may be found here: RRC Emergency Order