TCC/ACIT Call to Action

RAIL INDUSTRY STRIKE THREATENS CHEMICAL INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN

In preparation for a potential rail industry strike, railroads have already begun to notify customers that they plan to halt shipments of essential products.

Rail customers, including chemical manufacturers, are being forced to implement contingency plans to prepare for further disruptions. Rail service quality and reliability have already eroded due to deep cuts to the freight rail network, prolonging supply chain woes and harming businesses.

Any further interruption in rail service to our members would have significant economic and societal consequences, worsening the supply chain crisis.

The link directs members to a form letter urging members of Congress to support legislation to help both rail and labor reach a mutually agreeable solution.