TC Energy commences NAFTA claim following revocation of Keystone XL Presidential Permit

TC Energy Corporation has filed a Notice of Intent to initiate a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) claim under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to recover economic damages resulting from the revocation of the Keystone XL Project’s Presidential Permit.

TC Energy will seek to recover more than US$15 billion in damages that it has suffered as a result of the U.S. Government’s breach of its NAFTA obligations.

The Notice of Intent was filed with the U.S. Department of State, Office of the Legal Adviser.