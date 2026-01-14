Supreme Court case could redefine jurisdiction in Louisiana coastal lawsuits

A pending U.S. Supreme Court decision involving Chevron USA Inc. and Plaquemines Parish could influence how long-running Louisiana coastal lawsuits against O&G companies are handled, with potential consequences for energy producers, contractors and infrastructure developers across the Gulf Coast.

The case, Chevron USA Inc. v. Plaquemines Parish, centers on whether lawsuits tied to historic O&G operations should remain in Louisiana state courts or be moved to federal court when companies argue their activities were conducted under federal authority. The jurisdictional question has taken on heightened importance as Louisiana parishes continue pursuing coastal land loss claims seeking substantial financial damages from energy companies.

Chevron argues that portions of its historical operations in Plaquemines Parish were carried out during World War II under federal direction, when oil production was critical to U.S. national defense efforts. Based on that connection, the company contends the case qualifies for federal-officer removal, a legal doctrine intended to protect parties acting on behalf of the federal government from state-level litigation.

Louisiana officials strongly dispute that interpretation. Attorney General Liz Murrill has argued that the wartime agreements cited by Chevron were limited to oil purchase contracts and did not direct drilling practices, coastal management or environmental decision-making. According to the state, the parish alleges its claims stem from violations of Louisiana’s coastal permitting laws enacted in 1979, decades after the wartime period referenced by the defendants.

Industry organizations say the Supreme Court’s ruling could establish an important precedent for the O&G industry and federally connected projects nationwide. In a video statement released after oral arguments, Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association President Tommy Faucheux said it was encouraging that the Court agreed to review the case, citing the importance of fair and consistent application of the law to maintain legal stability for energy producers and Louisiana communities.

The financial stakes are considerable. More than 40 coastal lawsuits remain pending across Louisiana, with parishes seeking damages that could total billions of dollars. In Plaquemines Parish, one jury verdict has already exceeded $700 million, underscoring the legal and economic uncertainty facing O&G operators, industrial contractors and infrastructure firms working in the region.

Beyond the immediate litigation, the Supreme Court’s decision could influence how companies evaluate risk when engaging in federally related energy and infrastructure projects, particularly those tied to long-term development and national energy security. A ruling is expected later this year.