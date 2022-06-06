Small refineries respond to U.S. EPA decision on 2021 and 2022 blending mandates

The Small Refineries Coalition, through spokesperson LeAnn Johnson Koch, responds to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to increase 2021 and 2022 renewable fuel volumes and deny small refinery hardship relief.

Despite President Biden’s repeated promises to use ‘every tool at his disposal’ to lower fuel prices, today’s actions by EPA do just the opposite - throwing gasoline on the bonfire of skyrocketing inflation. The result of EPA’s actions, increasing both the 2021 and 2022 RFS blending mandates and simultaneously denying hardship relief to our nation’s smallest refineries, is that Americans will pay even more at the pump, at a time when they can least afford it.

Now more than ever, the needs of American consumers needed to take precedence over the RFS - an entitlement program upon which the biofuel industry has come to rely. Yet, the Biden Administration has chosen to turn its back on the American consumer and ignore the tools at its disposal to spare hard-working men and women more pain at the pump and protect domestic fuel supply. The next time you’re at the gas station, know EPA is the cause of the price you pay.