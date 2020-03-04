Sitton loses Republican primary for a seat on the Railroad Commission of Texas

©Kim Christensen Lee College Economic Alliance event in Pasadena 2017 Lee College Economic Alliance event in Pasadena 2017 (Photos by ©Kim Christensen)

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton has conceded to Texas rancher and oilfield service company owner Jim Wright in the Republican primary for a seat on the board of the organization.

Sitton confirmed his defeat in a tweet Tuesday night, stating “It’s been an honor and incredibly rewarding to put my experience to work for Texas. I appreciate everyone who voted for me and all of my incredible supporters and I look forward to what God has in store next!”

Wright had more than 55 percent of the vote in the two-way race while Sitton received nearly 45 percent.

Wright told the Austin American-Statesman last month he was running to “bring integrity back to the Texas Railroad Commission” and that commissioners should recuse themselves from matters that involve campaign contributors. "This win shows that Texans believe in integrity, leadership and innovation," Wright said in a tweet Tuesday night.