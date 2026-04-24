The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has renewed the operating license for Duke Energy’s Robinson Nuclear Plant for an additional 20 years, allowing the facility to continue providing power through 2050.

Located in Hartsville, South Carolina, Robinson generates enough electricity to power approximately 570,000 homes and remains a key contributor to energy reliability and affordability as regional demand increases.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the extension supports the state’s growing energy needs by preserving a dependable and cost-effective source of nuclear power that helps sustain jobs and strengthen communities in the Pee Dee region.

Congressman Russell Fry (SC-07) noted that Robinson has served as a cornerstone of the state’s nuclear fleet for 50 years, adding that the license renewal enables Duke Energy to continue delivering reliable, affordable electricity while benefiting local workers and the broader Darlington County area.

Expand Robinson Nuclear Plant receives approval from the NRC to continue operating until 2050 Robinson Nuclear Plant (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Steven Capps, chief nuclear officer for Duke Energy, said extending the life of the plant supports delivery of low-cost, always-on power while reinforcing regional energy security and reflecting the company’s commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Duke Energy’s nuclear fleet supplies about 51% of customers’ energy needs in the Carolinas, making it a critical part of the company’s generation portfolio. The license renewal allows continued use of cost-effective generation resources, supports long-term customer savings and sustains economic benefits for the Pee Dee region.

Robinson produces 759 MW of electricity, supports nearly 500 jobs, has undergone $1.7 billion in equipment upgrades and contributes approximately $28 million annually in local taxes.

The NRC requires a comprehensive review process for license renewals to ensure continued safe operation. Robinson was originally licensed in 1970 and previously received a 20-year extension through 2030. This subsequent renewal allows operations to continue through 2050.

Robinson is the second Duke Energy nuclear facility to receive a subsequent license renewal, following Oconee Nuclear Station in 2025. Duke Energy plans to pursue similar renewals for all 11 operating units in its nuclear fleet.