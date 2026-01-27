NRG Energy receives all regulatory approvals for LS Power portfolio acquisition

NRG Energy, Inc. announced it has received antitrust clearance from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for its previously announced acquisition of 18 natural gas generation facilities and a commercial and industrial virtual power plant platform (C&I VPP) from LS Power.

NRG received antitrust clearance from the DOJ on January 23, 2026, and previously received approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the New York State Public Service Commission (NYSPSC). The company now has all regulatory approvals, and the transaction is expected to close shortly, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, the acquisition will add 13 GW of quick-start, natural gas-fired generation across the Northeast and Texas and 6 GW of VPP capability, enhancing the scale, resilience, and reliability of NRG’s portfolio and expanding the ways the company can serve customers as power demand continues to increase.