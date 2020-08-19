API: Majority of battleground state voters support U.S. energy leadership

With the first of two-party conventions underway this week, the American Petroleum Institute released new polling conducted by Morning Consult showing two-thirds of voters in key battleground and other states would be more likely to vote for candidates who support access to natural gas and oil produced in the U.S.

The polling also shows an overwhelming majority of voters prioritize American energy security and believe it is important for the U.S. not to rely on foreign energy sources.

“As we approach the election, it is clear a majority of voters know and support the critical role the natural gas and oil industry plays in driving the economic recovery, keeping energy costs low and protecting national security,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “U.S. energy leadership has been a priority of every one of our last seven presidents, Democrat and Republican – a trend this polling shows American voters want to see continue. Proposals to ban U.S. energy production are out of step with bipartisan support for an all-of-the-above energy approach and would set America back by returning us to the days of relying on foreign energy.”

A new analysis prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) outlines how the U.S. natural gas and oil industry is a key economic driver in battleground states across the country, supporting nearly 500,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, more than 420,000 jobs in Ohio, nearly 275,000 jobs in Michigan and more than 450,000 jobs in Florida.Polling Summary:

Two out of three voters in key presidential battleground states would be more likely to vote for a candidate who supports access to natural gas and oil produced in the U.S., including 60 percent of voters in Pennsylvania and 68 percent of voters in Ohio.

93 percent find that it is important for the U.S. to produce enough energy to avoid being dependent on other countries

92 percent believe keeping energy and gasoline prices affordable is important.

82 percent recognize the value that natural gas and oil provide to their personal life, including 87 percent of Colorado voters and 91 percent of Minnesota voters.

73 percent believe that natural gas and oil will be a significant part of America’s energy needs in 2040. Majority of Democrats, Independents and Republicans all agree.

63 percent believe the natural gas and oil industry will have an important role in helping the economy recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, including 73 percent of New Mexico voters.

78 percent support Congress taking an all-the-above approach to achieve energy self-sufficiency and ensure the U.S. is not reliant on foreign sources of energy.

Click here to view the poll. Polling results by state can be found here.