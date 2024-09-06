Harris vs. Trump: A clash of energy policies

As we near the presidential election, there are important issues to address that impact our industry.

When it comes to U.S. energy policy, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump illustrate two distinct visions for the future of America’s energy. Their contrasting approaches not only highlight their differing priorities but also reflect broader debates about climate change, economic growth and energy independence.

Kamala Harris: A green vision

While Kamala Harris hasn’t outlined her plan for climate change, most of her energy policies align with the Democratic Party, deeply rooted in environmental sustainability and climate action. As VP under President Biden, she has supported many of the Biden administration’s ambitious climate goals, but her stance on some issues has evolved over time.

Climate legislation and clean energy: Harris has championed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the bipartisan infrastructure law, both of which are designed to boost clean energy technologies like solar and wind power. These laws aim to transition the U.S. away from fossil fuels and into a more sustainable future. She was also an early co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, a plan aiming to transition the country to 100% clean energy by the year 2030. Harris is also in support of the American Climate Corps, an initiative set forth by President Biden, that promises to mobilize the next generation of clean energy, conservation and resilience workers.

Oil production and fossil fuels: Despite these climate goals, the U.S. has seen record-high O&G production, with major companies reporting enormous profits. Critics argue that the Biden administration hasn’t done enough to rein in fossil fuel output or address the profits of energy giants, especially given the recent spikes in O&G prices.

Fracking: Harris’s position on fracking has shifted. Initially, she supported a ban on fracking on federal lands and opposed new fossil fuel infrastructure projects. However, her current stance is more pragmatic, acknowledging the complex realities of energy policy and the need to balance different interests.

Donald Trump: Reliable and abundant low-cost energy

Donald Trump’s approach to energy policies places a strong emphasis on fossil fuels and deregulation, aiming to boost economic growth and achieve energy independence. According to the Trump Republican Platform, it claims that, “The Republican Party will once again make America energy independent, and then energy dominant, lowering energy prices even below the record lows achieved during President Trump’s first term.”

Energy production and emissions: Under Trump’s first term, the U.S. became the world's top O&G producer, with energy exports exceeding imports for the first time in 67 years. His administration reduced carbon emissions to their lowest levels in 25 years while promoting affordable and reliable energy. A federal judge, appointed by former President Trump, blocked President Biden’s efforts on pausing new LNG export permits, which was one of Biden’s most aggressive climate decisions during his term. In contrast, during Trump’s administration, he was a strong advocate for expanding LNG exports.

Deregulation and fossil fuels: Trump focused on deregulating the energy sector, rolling back clean energy policies and withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord which he believed was detrimental to U.S. interests. His policies emphasized boosting fossil fuel production and removing regulatory barriers. Trump continued to lead the reduction of GHG emissions across the world by cutting energy-related CO 2 emissions by 12% from 2005 to 2018.

Opposition to clean energy: Trump criticized renewable energy as costly and unreliable, opposing EV subsidies and efficiency standards. He has pledged to redirect money from the “green new scam,” in reference to Biden’s policies on funding renewable energy projects. His plans for a second term include increasing domestic O&G production and potentially withdrawing from international climate agreements.

America’s energy future relies on the American people

In the debate over America's energy future, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump represent two sharply contrasting perspectives. Harris advocates for a sustainable path driven by clean energy and climate action. In contrast, Trump pushes for a resurgence of fossil fuels, focusing on deregulation and energy independence. The choices made by future leaders will be crucial in determining the country’s climate resilience, economic stability and position in the global energy market.