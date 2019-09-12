Greenpeace protesters rappel Fred Hartman Bridge

Photo courtesy, Aecom

Greenpeace USA is holding a demonstration at the Houston Ship Channel, where 22 activists are rappelling below the Fred Hartman Bridge. This demonstration, which has caused a closure at the ship channel, will continue as planned until Friday morning.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Law Enforcement Division T. Navarre said the demonstrators were acting peacefully and no attempts will be made to forcefully remove them, the Houston Chronicle reported.

A portion of the Houston Ship Channel closed early Thursday after 11 of the twenty-two demonstrators rappelled off the side of the Fred Hartman Bridge to protest the use of fossil fuels ahead of the Democratic debate.

There are no plans to shut down the bridge completely, however, drivers should use alternate routes, Navarre said.