EPA's Lee Zeldin announces fuel waiver at CERAWeek

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, in consultation with U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and in accordance with the Clean Air Act (CAA), issued a temporary emergency fuel waiver to allow nationwide sales of E15, gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, and to remove all federal impediments to selling E10, gasoline blended with 10 percent ethanol, across the country.

Here are 3 key takeaways from the EPA fuel waiver announcement:

Nationwide Emergency Waiver: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin issued a temporary emergency waiver to allow the nationwide sale of E15 gasoline and remove federal restrictions on E10, aimed at fortifying the fuel supply chain and lowering prices at the pump.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin issued a temporary emergency waiver to allow the nationwide sale of and remove federal restrictions on E10, aimed at fortifying the fuel supply chain and lowering prices at the pump. Summer Implementation: The waiver officially begins on May 1, 2026 , and initially runs for the maximum 20-day period allowed by the Clean Air Act (through May 20), though the EPA is prepared to extend it if supply conditions warrant.

The waiver officially begins on , and initially runs for the maximum 20-day period allowed by the Clean Air Act (through May 20), though the EPA is prepared to extend it if supply conditions warrant. Simplified Standards: To increase flexibility and reduce "red tape," the EPA is waiving state-specific "boutique" fuel requirements, allowing a single common Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) standard of 10 psi for gasoline with 9% to 15% ethanol across the country.

Through the waiver, EPA is fortifying the domestic gasoline supply chain and providing Americans relief at the pumps ahead of the summer driving season. Beginning on May 1, 2026, EPA’s waivers will work to prevent disruption in America’s fuel supply by keeping E15 on the market and giving Americans more fuel options. EPA is issuing the waiver notice today to allow fuel industry stakeholders adequate time to transition the fuel distribution system. As required by the CAA, EPA and DOE evaluated the current situation and determined that granting the waiver was in the public interest.

“EPA is working with our federal partners to reduce unnecessary costs and uncertainty and ensure that gas prices remain affordable for all Americans through the summer. This emergency action will provide American families with relief by increasing fuel supply and consumer choice,” said EPA Administrator Zeldin at the CERAWeek Conference in Houston, Texas. “President Trump has prioritized ensuring American families have an affordable domestic energy supply. The Trump Administration has made great strides on this during the first year and will continue to do so.”

“President Trump is unleashing American Energy Dominance, and today’s action will directly lower prices at the pump and gives a clear demand signal to our domestic biofuels producers. Allowing the summer sale of E-15 will provide drivers more options at the pump, and deliver a bigger domestic market for American farmers,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “While today’s announcement is great news for farmers, year-round E-15 is essential for the farm economy, and Congress needs to find a common-sense solution that provides much-needed certainty to consumers and farmers. Once again, Administrator Zeldin and President Trump’s cabinet is delivering for our great American farmers. Our energy security is truly a national security priority, and our nations corn farmers are a key part of the solution.”

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EPA is committed to doing its part to ensure an available supply of fuels and lower the cost of energy for American families, farmers and manufacturers by reducing our reliance on imported fuels and bolstering U.S. energy independence through the cutting of burdensome red tape and commonsense rulemaking, as reported to BIC Magazine.

The emergency fuel waiver will temporarily waive the summer low volatility requirements and blending limitations for gasoline to provide additional flexibility to the fuel marketplace. This will increase fuel supply and provide a variety of gasoline fuel blends to choose from without changing environmental protections already in place. E15 is currently offered at over 3,000 gas stations nationwide, where it serves as a more affordable choice for Americans. Without this action, E15 gasoline cannot be used by roughly half of the country this summer. Additionally, EPA is also waiving federal enforcement of all state “boutique” fuel requirements for gasoline, allowing the production and distribution of gasoline with 9 to 15 percent ethanol content at a single common Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) standard of 10 psi across the nation. EPA’s actions will go into effect on May 1, 2026, for most states, and will initially remain in place through May 20, 2026. This 20-day window is the maximum number of days allowed under the CAA.

EPA will continue to monitor the fuel supply with industry and federal partners. The agency will be ready to extend the emergency fuel waivers as long as the fuel supply circumstances warrant such action. Key pillars of EPA’s Powering the Great American Comeback initiative are restoring American energy dominance and cooperative federalism. The agency looks forward to working with our state partners to ensure applicable state requirements are waived and that Americans are provided with the upmost benefits from the Trump administration’s actions.