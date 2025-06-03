EPA has finalized settlement with BASF

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a settlement with international chemical company BASF Corporation resolving its violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

BASF has certified that it is now in full compliance with federal reporting requirements and has agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty for the past violations. This settlement is part of EPA’s core work to protect communities through chemical safety oversight.

“Chemical data reporting is a critical tool that helps EPA ensure the safety of chemicals used in communities across the country, including right here in New Jersey,” said EPA Regional Administrator Michael Martucci. “Companies are responsible for submitting accurate and timely reports. This case reflects EPA’s approach of fair but firm enforcement when those obligations are not met.”

The violations occurred at BASF’s U.S. headquarters in Florham Park, New Jersey, during the 2020 TSCA chemical reporting period. EPA found that the company did not provide information within the required timeframe about hundreds of substances that it was required to report under TSCA. These submissions help the EPA evaluate potential chemical risks and guide decisions that protect public health and the environment. BASF has corrected its submission and cooperated throughout EPA's investigation.

EPA remains committed to helping regulated facilities meet their responsibilities under TSCA and other environmental laws. Through training, technical assistance, and case-by-case problem solving, EPA works to keep communities safe and businesses thriving across New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Reporting requirements are critically important and widely used — not only by EPA, but by public health and policy researchers, educators, local emergency planners, state technical assistance providers, community groups, prospective home buyers, and others.