Energy Secretary Granholm touts clean energy investment, jobs plan in first Houston visit

From grid resiliency to electric vehicles to renewable fuel sources, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy sees opportunity for Houston to be a leader in a clean energy transition, reports Houston Business Journal.

Electric powerlines

During her first official visit outside of Washington, D.C., as secretary of energy, Jennifer Granholm visited with policy and industry stakeholders in the Houston region on May 28 to discuss advancing the local clean energy economy.

"We've got the whole delegation here as a united front on this challenge, which is, how do we make sure that people understand that this clean energy transition is about opportunity and creating jobs instead of fearing it," Granholm said.