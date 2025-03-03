AFPM EMPOWER members urged to take action against California's car ban

The AFPM EMPOWER team is urging its members to help advocate for Congress to overturn California’s proposed car ban.

Members are encouraged to visit the action page and send a letter to their senators and representatives. The letter form on the page automatically identifies elected officials and provides a pre-written letter draft. The process is quick and takes less than a minute to complete.

The pre-written letter is fully editable, allowing individuals to personalize their message if desired.

The AFPM EMPOWER team thanks members for standing up for the industries that support them.

Background information:

Congress now has an opportunity to overturn the EPA’s December 2024 decision, which allows California to ban the sale of new gas, diesel, and traditional hybrid vehicles. This decision would restrict vehicle choices for millions of Americans and raise costs nationwide.

Why does this matter?

Impact Beyond California: The ban won’t be confined to California. A dozen states, covering 35% of the U.S. population, are expected to follow California’s lead. This could eliminate vehicle choices for millions of Americans.

Higher Costs for Everyone: Given California's market influence, its ban will affect vehicle and fuel prices and availability across the country.

Threat to U.S. Jobs: The auto and energy industries, which provide millions of jobs, will face significant challenges if the ban moves forward.

Members can send a letter to Congress today.