DOE unveils largest deregulatory effort in department history

The Department of Energy announced the first step in what it calls the largest deregulatory effort in the department’s history, proposing the elimination or reduction of 47 regulations.

Officials say the move is intended to lower costs and improve quality of life for Americans.

Once finalized, the measures are projected to save the public an estimated $11 billion and remove more than 125,000 words from the Code of Federal Regulations. The actions are in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order, “Zero-Based Regulation to Unleash American Energy.”

“While it would normally take years for the Department of Energy to remove just a handful of regulations, the Trump Administration assembled a team working around the clock to reduce costs and deliver results for the American people in just over 110 days,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

The proposal includes eliminating or modifying numerous appliance standards, energy production regulations, and DEI-related grant requirements.

A full list of the 47 deregulatory actions includes: