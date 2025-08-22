Delek welcomes EPA decision granting long-awaited small refinery exemptions

Delek US Holdings, Inc. welcomes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent decision to grant more than half of our pending small refinery exemptions for the years 2019-2024.

“These exemptions address an issue that has been pending for several years and will enable our company to ensure affordable energy prices and high-paying jobs in the heart of America,” said Avigal Soreq, Chief Executive Officer. “We commend the Trump Administration and the EPA for clearing the backlog of petitions that have been pending for over six years. I am confident that this Administration will continue to support small refineries into the future,” Mr. Soreq continued.

Delek looks forward to continuing to work with the Administration, the EPA, and the Department of Energy to advance American energy dominance and economic progress.