Constellation‘s Calpine deal clears Texas regulatory review

Constellation announced it has received regulatory approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) for its previously announced acquisition of Calpine Corporation.

The approval is progress in Constellation’s plans to combine the nation’s largest zero-emissions nuclear fleet with Calpine’s premier portfolio of low-emission natural gas and geothermal assets, resulting in a coast-to-coast energy company capable of supporting growing demand for around-the-clock, sustainable power.

“With this approval from the Texas PUC, we’re one step closer to creating the nation’s premier platform for reliable, clean energy, powering families and businesses across America,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. “This combination strengthens our ability to serve the growing needs of our customers and communities – especially in high-demand markets like Texas – while continuing to lead the nation’s transition toward a more reliable, secure and clean energy future. Most important, we’re combining two strong teams with a shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and supporting healthy, clean and growing communities.”

With approval from the PUCT secured, the transaction now awaits clearance from the New York State Public Service Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Department of Justice, along with other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.