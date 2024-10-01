Chevron-Hess merger clears FTC antitrust review

Chevron Corporation announced the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) completed antitrust review of the company’s merger with Hess Corporation, satisfying a key closing condition for the transaction.

“This is an important step toward completing the merger, which will benefit our shareholders, the industry, and the country of Guyana, and add world class assets to our already advantaged portfolio,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “We look forward to completing the transaction and welcoming Hess into our company.”

To facilitate completion of the merger, Hess and Chevron have agreed that Hess CEO John Hess will not be appointed to the Chevron Board of Directors. Instead, Mr. Hess will serve as an advisor to Chevron on government relations and social investments in Guyana as well as on support for the Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative.

“I have the utmost respect for John, the company he has built, and the contributions he has made to our industry. It is unfortunate that our Board of Directors will not get the benefit of his decades of global experience, but we look forward to drawing upon his knowledge, relationships and experience in Guyana through his service as an advisor to Chevron,” added Mr. Wirth.

Completion of the merger remains subject to other closing conditions, including the satisfactory resolution of ongoing arbitration proceedings regarding preemptive rights in the Stabroek Block joint operating agreement. Chevron remains confident that the arbitration process will affirm the company’s position. Hess shareholders approved the merger agreement in May 2024.