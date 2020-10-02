California to phase out gasoline-powered cars

The sale of all gasoline-powered vehicles in California will be phased out by 2035 in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the state's drivers to switch to electric cars.

An executive order, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, stated "this is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change."

Although it bans the sale of new gas cars and trucks after the 15-year deadline, it will still allow such vehicles to be owned and sold on the used-car market.

Following the order, the California Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks are zero-emission by 2035 – a target which would achieve more than a 35 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an 80 percent improvement in oxides of nitrogen emissions from cars statewide. In addition, the Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles shall be 100 percent zero emission by 2045 where feasible, with the mandate going into effect by 2035 for drayage trucks.

Earlier this week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler scorned California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban the sale, saying the proposal raises "significant questions of legality."

In the letter to the governor, EPA stated “beyond the significant questions of legality and the fact that consumer demand for the type of vehicle you would mandate has never met the aspirations of California's political leadership, your state is already struggling to maintain reliable electricity for today's demands. California's record of rolling blackouts - unprecedented in size and scope - coupled with recent requests to neighboring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fl eet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can' t even keep the lights on today.”

Furthermore, “the truth is that if the state were driving 100 percent electric vehicles today, the state would be dealing with even worse power shortages than the ones that have already caused a series of otherwise preventable environmental and public health consequences.”

Read the entire letter here: