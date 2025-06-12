California's EV mandate overturned by Trump

President Trump has overturned California's mandate to phase out new gas-powered car sales by 2035, a move that significantly impacts the auto and oil industries.

The California rule, adopted by 11 other states and Washington, D.C., was designed to reduce emissions and improve public health.

The auto industry, represented by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, lauded Trump's decision, stating it "stood up for customer choice and helped restore a degree of balance to U.S. emissions regulations."

Similarly, the oil and gas industry, through the API and AFPM, released a joint statement celebrating the signing.

“The President and Congress just delivered a major win for the American people by overturning California’s gas car ban and the state’s attempt to tell consumers what they can and can’t drive,” said a joint statement from Mike Sommers and Chet Thompson, who lead the American Petroleum Institute and American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers respectively.

Trump criticized California's "dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry," framing his action as "saving California, and... saving our entire country from a disaster," according to The Hill.

This decision sets the stage for another legal battle, as California has vowed to sue the Trump administration over the reversal of the Biden-era approval of the state's stringent emission standards, as stated by CBTNews.