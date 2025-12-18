Armada agreement with United States Department of Energy to accelerate Genesis Mission

Armada announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to become an official collaborator on the U.S.

Department of Energy's Genesis Mission, one of the most ambitious federal science and technology initiatives launched in decades.

Genesis is designed to connect the nation's National Laboratories, supercomputers, user facilities, and federal datasets into a unified, AI-enabled research platform. The Department of Energy has described Genesis as the most significant program since the Manhattan Project, spanning a far broader range of scientific domains.

Dr. Dario Gil, Under Secretary for Science and Director of the Genesis Mission, has referred to the initiative as an "AI Manhattan Project," underscoring the strategic importance of American scientific and AI leadership in a highly competitive global landscape. Genesis is intended to ensure the United States maintains its lead in the global AI race, particularly against China, and secures long-term dominance in critical technologies.

Genesis Mission focuses on three national imperatives: accelerating discovery science, securing American energy dominance, and strengthening national security. Armada's sovereign, distributed AI infrastructure aligns directly with these goals by delivering secure, GPU-rich compute to the environments where scientific work happens.

Dan Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Armada, attended the Genesis Mission event today at the White House.

"Genesis is about speed, scale, and sovereignty," said Wright. "America's scientists need access to massive compute resources without waiting half a decade for new facilities to come online." Under the MOU, Armada and DOE will explore opportunities for specific partnership agreements to advance the Genesis mission. Other Genesis Mission collaborators include organizations such as NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Microsoft. DOE is seeking to leverage both public and private investment to promote the Genesis Mission. Armada supports this approach, where shared investments between government and industry accelerate deployment timelines and bring critical infrastructure online far faster than legacy approaches.

A central objective of Genesis is rapidly increasing compute capacity across the National Laboratory system. Armada can support this effort using its Galleon modular data centers and Armada Edge Platform, which allow for megawatts of GPU-dense, sovereign compute to be deployed to laboratory sites in months rather than the multi-year timelines associated with traditional data center builds. Speed is critical to doubling the productivity and impact of American science within the decade, a core objective of Genesis Mission, and to maintaining U.S. leadership in global AI competition. Armada Edge Platform also enables GPU-as-a-Service across GPUs deployed in both Galleon modular data centers and existing laboratory facilities, ensuring high utilization, flexible access, and maximum effectiveness of the compute infrastructure brought online through the initiative.

"We are excited to collaborate with the Department of Energy and contribute to the Genesis Mission," Wright added. "Genesis reflects a clear recognition that the next era of scientific leadership depends on distributed, AI-native infrastructure that can operate across locations, facilities, and security boundaries. That is exactly what Armada's full-stack offering was built to deliver."

Additional information about the Genesis Mission is available at genesis.energy.gov.