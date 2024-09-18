AFPM: U.S. House of Representatives to vote on resolution to ban gas cars

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week on a resolution to overturn EPA’s regulation that will effectively ban the sale of most new gas cars by 2032, according to the AFPM.

AFPM is sending word out to as many people as possible and asking them to contact their representatives.

What EPA regulation is potentially being overturned?

The EPA’s tailpipe emissions standards for model year 2027-2032 vehicles, which were just finalized in spring of this year, will potentially be overturned. This regulation is designed to force electric vehicle EV adoption.

What is the Congressional Review Act and how does it relate to the tailpipe regulation?

Congress has a direct avenue to rein in federal regulations that go too far: the Congressional Review Act. If Congress successfully approves a CRA, the underlying regulation gets overturned, and the agency cannot publish substantially similar regulations down the line.

How do Americans feel about EPA’s regulation and the bigger issue of gas car bans and EV mandates?

It should come as no surprise that Americans do not like these policies. New polling of likely voters shows that, nationally, 70% of Americans oppose government policies aimed at banning new gas cars.

Use this link to send a letter to your representative. For more information, email ericka@afpm.org if there are any questions about the policy or trouble using the form.