AFPM responds to U.S. EPA's new RFS proposal

Following the release of the Environmental Protection Agency's earlier announcement about the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) on blending obligations, the AFPM has released the following statement:

AFPM’s initial reaction from Geoff Moody, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers SVP of Government Relations and Policy:

"Congress provided EPA the ability to modernize the RFS and set it on a more sustainable course for all stakeholders. Sadly, EPA’s proposal is a missed opportunity. It doubles down on some of the program’s most problematic elements without taking meaningful steps to address fundamental RFS design flaws or derive better carbon benefits from the program."

“For the final rule, EPA must go back and set conventional volumes that are aligned with consumer demand and infrastructure realities. It must also hold true to the legacy of RFS as a liquid fuels program—not an electric vehicle program—by rejecting yet another massive regulatory subsidy for electric vehicle manufacturers."