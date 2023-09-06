AFPM releases an update on gas car bans

Earlier this summer AFPM flagged how the House of Representatives was considering legislation to stop EPA from banning gas and diesel cars and trucks.

There have been two Congressional hearings discussing the legislation and all signs pointed to a quick vote. But the vote never happened and now it is in limbo.

These bills are too important to delay any further. Please help AFPM send a message to make these bills a priority.

Here's why these bills deserve immediate consideration and why a “yes” vote from every member should be obvious:

Bans are happening now. The federal government is moving forward with its national effort to ban gas cars and trucks. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the Department of Transportation issued a proposal doubling down on EPA’s effort to ban gas cars. The time for Congress to intervene was yesterday. The number of states adopting California’s ban is growing. Eleven states are adopting — or in the process of adopting — California’s ban and even more have aligned themselves with other California vehicle policies. For a ban to take effect, EPA has to give approval… so Congress needs to make clear that EPA does not have that authority. Americans do not like gas car bans. A Pew survey from earlier this year showed that nearly 60% of Americans oppose government efforts to ban gas and diesel cars and trucks. Voting “Yes” to stop EPA is not going to put elected officials crosswise with their constituents. It’ll show constituents they’re listening.

Please send your Member of Congress an email today urging them to vote yes on these policies. AFPM has a draft started for you here.