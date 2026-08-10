AFPM applauds Senate introduction of CRA resolutions challenging California vehicle and engine mandates

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) applauded the introduction of four Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions in the U.S. Senate to overturn California vehicle and engine mandates.

The resolutions would overturn California's:

Advanced Clean Cars I (ACC I) waiver, introduced by Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.)

ACC I waiver reinstatement, introduced by Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio)

2009 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) waiver, introduced by Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.)

Small Off-Road Engine (SORE) rule, introduced by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.)

The sponsoring senators are working together in support of all four resolutions, underscoring a unified effort to prevent California from setting national transportation policy.

“We applaud Senators Ricketts, Husted, Schmitt and Lummis for leading this effort to stop California's latest attempts to impose vehicle and engine mandates on consumers nationwide. “Congress already rejected California's effort to force its vehicle policies on the rest of the country. Yet California continues looking for new ways to advance the same agenda. American families should not face higher costs or fewer choices because of policies imposed by a single state. Congress must pass these resolutions and reaffirm that California does not have the authority to dictate what types of cars and equipment are available to U.S. consumers.”, AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson said.

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The resolutions follow EPA's June 2026 submission to Congress of four California Clean Air Act waiver decisions for review under the CRA. Together, the ACC I and the GHG waiver actions provide the legal basis California relies upon in continuing its vehicle electrification process, while the SORE regulations pursue a similar objective for gasoline-powered lawn mowers and other small-engine equipment.

Because other states may adopt California vehicle standards under Section 177 of the Clean Air Act, the impact of these policies extends well beyond California's borders and can affect consumers nationwide.