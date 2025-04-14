Advocacy and education for bulk liquid storage

2025 is set to be an exciting year for the terminals sector.

A pro-industry White House and Congress present the perfect foundation for meaningful progress in all things energy. We at the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA), the premier advocacy voice and educational forum for the bulk liquid storage field, want your company to consider becoming a member.

Who we are

ILTA members provide storage and transportation logistics for a wide range of liquid commodities, including refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, renewable fuels, fertilizers, vegetable oils and other food-grade materials. ILTA member facilities are in over 700 communities, generating good-paying jobs and supporting local governments through property taxes. ILTA is the only trade association that advocates exclusively for the liquid terminal industry. We are dedicated to helping our members consistently provide safe, reliable and environmentally responsible services at their facilities.

Membership is good for business

With headquarters in Washington, D.C., ILTA closely monitors developments on Capitol Hill and in federal agencies like the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, DOE and the EPA. ILTA works collaboratively with stakeholders in related industries such as oil extraction and refining, chemical manufacturing, ports and waterways, railways and pipelines to achieve common objectives in public policy discussions. Through our member committees, monthly and weekly newsletters, social media channels, monthly industry and energy evolution webinars and our annual conference and trade show, we serve as a reliable resource for our members and the industry at large.

Why belong to ILTA?

Annual conference and trade show: ILTA's annual conference and trade show in Houston is the premier event for the terminal industry. Over 4,500 industry professionals from across the globe attend annually, with nearly 350 companies showcasing their products and services. ILTA members receive reduced registration rates and pay lower exhibitor fees. The conference offers unparalleled professional development opportunities, with a program tailored to the needs and interests of terminal industry professionals.

Committees and working groups: Our Environment, Government, Health & Safety and Security Committee meets twice annually for networking, information exchange and establishing ILTA's advocacy priorities. Subcommittees convene regularly via conference calls and working groups are often established to provide in-depth research on a range of topics. The annual Terminal Operating Practices Symposium allows operators to share best practices and lessons learned from incidents and near misses with their peers.

Government affairs: ILTA represents the industry before Congress and federal agencies on environmental matters, security issues, business practices, safety concerns and other issues. ILTA also organizes an annual Congressional ‘fly-in,' enabling members to highlight the industry's benefits and advocate for its legislative priorities to key members of the House and Senate.

Industry surveys: ILTA conducts an annual terminal industry safety survey consisting of two parts: a self-assessment that evaluates leading indicators across various aspects of a company's safety program, and a follow-up survey focused on OSHA data. Companies that meet designated thresholds receive a Safety Excellence Award at the ILTA Conference. ILTA's annual Compensation & Benefits Survey — the only one of its kind for the terminal industry — allows member companies to compare their compensation and benefits with industry averages.

In short, ILTA offers unparalleled educational and advocacy opportunities for the bulk liquid storage industry. Join us today and help inform lawmakers, regulators and the wider public of the critical role terminals play in our energy economy.

For more information, visit ilta.org.