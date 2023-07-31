ACC statement regarding the expiration of CFATS

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) expressed deep concern and disappointment regarding the expiration of the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program.

ACC and its members are long-time supporters of CFATS because it is vital to national security and protecting the chemical sector from an act of terrorism. CFATS has a solid 15-year regulatory history, and the program has continued to deliver real results.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the agency has seen facilities increase their security measures by almost 60% under CFATS.

The following statement can be attributed to ACC:

“By allowing CFATS to expire our industry and the country lost a valuable tool in the ongoing fight against terrorism. ACC and its members called on Congress to pass an extension for CFATS because the program provides a strong yet flexible national approach to chemical security. The Senate failed us by adjourning without acting to keep CFATS in place. “The loss of CFATS creates immediate risks and problems by limiting the ability to vet personnel, increasing exposure to cyber threats, and opening the door to a patchwork of federal and state regulations. Congress must get back to work immediately to reinstate CFATS to help keep our industry and America safe.”