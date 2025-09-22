ACC response to EPA’s proposed revisions to the TSCA Risk Evaluation framework rule good for American innovation and manufacturing

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed revisions to its risk evaluation framework under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA):

“This proposed approach demonstrates EPA’s commitment to refining its processes in a way that is both protective and practical,” said ACC’s vice president of regulatory and scientific affairs Dr. Kimberly Wise White, Ph.D. “The proposal reflects meaningful progress toward a more science-driven regulatory framework for conducting TSCA risk evaluations. By revisiting provisions that created unnecessary complexity, confusion and uncertainty, EPA is taking steps to ensure that TSCA risk evaluations incorporate the best available and most recent science by adequately considering relevant exposures and condition of use information to inform decision-making. These modifications will help enhance consistency, transparency and confidence in the TSCA process.”

The proposed rule seeks to update certain provisions of the 2024 final rule, including clarifying how exposure controls are considered, refining key definitions and engaging stakeholders for public input on critical issues such as peer review and occupational exposure values.

ACC intends to submit comments on EPA’s proposal.