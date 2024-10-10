Vertex Energy announces successful startup of Mobile refinery hydrocracker

Vertex Energy, Inc. announced the successful start-up of the Mobile, Alabama refinery (the “Mobile Refinery”) hydrocracker in conventional service, and initial production volumes of higher-value finished products for the fourth quarter 2024.

The hydrocracker reconversion project began following the completion of final processing of renewable feedstock inventories and was executed as part of a previously planned catalyst and maintenance turnaround. The project was completed on time and on budget with zero OSHA recordable injuries.In conventional service, the Mobile Refinery’s hydrocracker utilizes vacuum gas oil (“VGO”) as feedstock to produce additional volumes of higher-value refined products, including gasoline and diesel.

In line with the previously stated plan, the Mobile refinery has preserved renewable fuels production capabilities, should future market conditions warrant.

“Once again, the team has demonstrated operational excellence in safely and in successfully redeploying the asset back into conventional service, while maintaining future renewable optionality to support energy transition demand,” said Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex Energy, who continued, “With this key asset shift safely executed, our focus continues on further optimization of the business in pursuit of sustained performance and longer-term growth.”