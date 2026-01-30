TotalEnergies pilots control room AI

Honeywell and TotalEnergies are piloting an AI-assisted control room solution at TotalEnergies’ Port Arthur Refinery in Texas, and early results suggest the technology is delivering on its promise.

The pilot deploys Honeywell’s Experion Operations Assistant at the refinery’s delayed coking unit, one of the most dynamic and complex areas in a refining operation. The AI-powered system merges operational analytics with real-time predictive insights, giving console operators earlier visibility into emerging conditions before alarms escalate.

Preliminary results show the system has successfully forecast five potential events, helping minimize downtime and reduce flaring emissions. Predictions came an average of 12 minutes before alarm incidents, giving operators time to implement corrective actions.

"Partnering with Honeywell at our Port Arthur Refinery represents an important step in our journey toward operational excellence," said Raphael Duflos, VP and General Manager of TotalEnergies’ Port Arthur Platform. "We believe this solution could contribute to safer operations, reduced downtime and minimized product losses."

The pilot represents a collaboration between Honeywell, TotalEnergies’ Port Arthur team and OneTech, TotalEnergies’ technology headquarters. Built on Honeywell’s Experion distributed control system, the solution is designed to augment operator decision-making rather than replace human judgment.

For Gulf Coast refiners watching the AI space, Port Arthur offers a real-world test case. Delayed coking units have tight operating windows and fast-moving conditions. If AI-assisted monitoring proves value there, the technology could scale to other high-variability units like fluid catalytic crackers, hydrotreaters and reformers, where early detection prevents both safety incidents and lost production.