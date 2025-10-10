Texas’ plastics industry sets pace with $61.5 billion in production, nation-leading wages

In 2024, plastics manufacturers in Texas generated $61.5 billion in goods, making the state the #1 Plastics Producer in the U.S.

Now in 2025, the Lone Star State continues to set the standard for plastics manufacturing, leading the nation in production value and jobs, according to the latest economic analysis from the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

The industry in Texas supports 54,090 well-paying jobs across 840 facilities statewide, with workers earning an average of $85,680 per year—a figure that ranks among the highest in the U.S. The sector’s total payroll was $4.6 billion.

Texas not only leads in total plastics manufacturing jobs, production value, and total payroll, but also ranks second nationally in average wages and second for total number of facilities. This leadership reflects the state’s critical role in supporting U.S. manufacturing and innovation, while fueling downstream industries from energy and construction to healthcare and consumer products.

“Plastics are essential to modern life, powering our economy and enabling innovation in everything from healthcare and clean energy to transportation and safe food and water,” said Ross Eisenberg, president of America’s Plastic Makers.

“Plastics manufacturing means good jobs, strong wages, and sustained investment in America’s future.”

Across the United States, the plastics manufacturing industry employed 670,000 people in 2024, cementing its place as a cornerstone of the economy.

Texas’s outsized contribution underscores its position as both a manufacturing hub and an innovation leader, driving growth for industries that rely on plastics every day.

The industry’s reach extends far beyond plastics facilities. Key U.S. industries that rely heavily on plastics—including automotive, construction, healthcare, and packaging—employed 4.8 million people and paid nearly $400 billion in wages in 2024.