South Texas gas plant available in bankruptcy sale

In an opportunity for expanding oil-and-gas companies, Tiger Group and Liquidity Services are now accepting purchase offers for the gas gathering and processing plant formerly operated by El Dorado Oil & Gas, Inc., on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

The sale is subject to the final order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, which is handling the national energy service firm's bankruptcy case (No. 23-51715-JAW).

"Proximate to the productive Eagle Ford Shale, this asset represents a strong opportunity for midstream companies with existing or prospective South Texas operations," noted Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "We are accepting offers for the entirety of the facility, which is in good condition and available for immediate inspection, as well as the 17.11-acre tract of land in DeWitt County."

The plant, which is a mile northwest of Nordheim off of Farm-to-Market Road 324 and Cabeza Road, processes gas via a single train consisting of slug catcher, H2S treating, dehydration and metering. It processes condensate via a single liquid train consisting of a condensate surge tank, LP separator, oil treaters, oil storage and LACT units for truck loading.

"Flash gas is compressed and injected into the high-pressure gas stream," Farrell said. "Tank vapors can also be recovered and compressed, with product water separated and removed at the well pads. A smokeless flare stack can handle flare and relief gas."

Peak gas production is 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d). Peak oil production is 4,500 barrels of oil per day.

Gulfport-based El Dorado filed for Chapter 11 this past December. It held a diverse array of equipment at 37 locations, primarily in Mississippi and Texas, but also in Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, and other locations.