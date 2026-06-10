Pemex targets expansion with $5B initiative

In a major push toward national industrial and food self-sufficiency, Pemex has launched a $5-billion investment plan slated through 2030 to rebuild Mexico’s fertilizer and petrochemical infrastructure.

The program focuses on reversing decades of underinvestment through facility rehabilitations and new constructions in Veracruz and other strategic regions.

Project Highlights: Poza Rica Plant: A 25-billion-peso ammonia and urea facility boasting a projected annual capacity of 708,000 tons. Cangrejera Complex: Targeted upgrades across eight existing petrochemical plants.

The strategic overhaul aims to stimulate localized job growth and insulate domestic supply chains from import volatility, supporting the broader economic mandates of President Claudia Sheinbaum. Nevertheless, market watchers note that Pemex’s substantial debt load and past project execution bottlenecks pose significant hurdles to the plan's timely delivery.