PBF restores partial operations at Martinez Refinery after February fire

PBF Energy has resumed limited operations at its Martinez refinery following a fire on Feb. 1, 2025.

The company expects throughput during this period to range between 85,000 and 105,000 bpd. The refinery is currently producing smaller volumes of gasoline, jet fuel and intermediate products.

PBF plans to continue operating in this limited configuration until it can fully restore all systems. The restart of the remaining units — mainly those originally scheduled for turnaround—is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2025. That timeline depends on several factors, including regulatory approvals and the availability of critical equipment.

The company said repair costs and the return to full operations are expected to be mostly covered by property insurance, except for $30 million in deductibles and retentions. Business interruption insurance also applies, with coverage starting April 3 after a required 60-day waiting period.

In April, PBF received an initial insurance payment of $280 million — $250 million net after deductibles. The company anticipates negotiating future interim payments on a quarterly basis, though the timing and amounts will depend on actual covered expenses and verified losses. The insurance claims process is ongoing and will continue until the refinery is fully operational.