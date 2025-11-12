Olin enters strategic partnership with Braskem to drive vinyl value growth

Olin Corporation, a global chlor alkali producer, announced a strategic partnership with Braskem, one of the largest petrochemical companies in the Americas and a producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in South America.

The companies have executed a long-term agreement for Olin's supply of ethylene dichloride (EDC), aligning with Braskem's transformation of its chlor-alkali and vinyl assets in Brazil. This agreement marks a significant advancement in Olin's global vinyls strategy, establishing a sustainable framework that enables Olin to strategically leverage its competitive EDC cost advantage in the growing Brazilian PVC market.

Olin's recent announcement to dissolve its Blue Water Alliance joint venture enables it to redirect a significant portion of its EDC toward higher-value, structural relationships, advancing its vinyls strategy in the attractive, high-growth Brazilian market.

"Olin's strategy for expanding our core businesses is advancing through deliberate initiatives designed to maximize value. This expanded relationship with Braskem reinforces our strategic objective of leveraging our global leadership in EDC to drive value creation," said Ken Lane, Olin President and CEO. "We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Braskem and look forward to continued success together."