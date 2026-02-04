Mexican crude quality issues impact Gulf Coast refiners

Multiple oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana have raised concerns about the quality of crude oil from Pemex, Mexico's state oil company, with some facilities reporting Maya crude containing up to 6% water content.

The quality issues have prompted several Gulf Coast refiners to reduce purchases of Mexican crude and turn to alternative suppliers in Colombia and Canada. Maya crude, a heavy sour grade, has traditionally been a staple feedstock for Gulf Coast refineries designed to process heavier crudes, making the quality degradation particularly problematic for operations that have relied on consistent Mexican supply for decades.

Water content in crude oil creates operational challenges throughout the refining process. Excessive water increases processing costs, reduces effective crude throughput, can cause corrosion in processing units and complicates product yield optimization.

Refiners purchasing crude with high water content effectively pay for barrels they cannot process into finished products, directly impacting margins and operational efficiency.

The situation reflects broader challenges facing Pemex, which has struggled with declining production, aging infrastructure and underinvestment in maintenance and drilling over the past decade. Mexican crude production has fallen significantly over the past two decades, dropping from over 3 mb/d in 2004 to around 1.5 mb/d currently. Quality control issues compound the volume decline, creating additional headaches for refiners who have historically valued Maya crude for its consistent specifications and compatibility with Gulf Coast processing configurations.

For Gulf Coast refiners, the shift away from Mexican barrels requires adjustments to crude slates and supply contracts. Colombia's heavy grades, including Castilla and Vasconia, provide similar processing characteristics to Maya and have become increasingly attractive alternatives. Canadian heavy crude from Western Canada offers another option, though transportation economics differ given the longer shipping distances and potential pipeline constraints.

The quality issues come as Gulf Coast refiners navigate other supply dynamics reshaping the market. Growing U.S. domestic production of light tight oil from the Permian Basin has flooded the market with lighter crudes, while refineries optimized for heavy sour processing need reliable supplies of these specific grades to maximize profitability. The imbalance between available light crude and refinery configurations designed for heavier feedstocks creates ongoing challenges for operators trying to maintain optimal runs.

Some refiners have responded by negotiating stricter quality specifications in contracts with Pemex, while others have simply reduced Mexican crude purchases. The shift has implications beyond just crude sourcing decisions, affecting everything from shipping schedules to tank storage allocation to blending operations.

The broader question is whether Pemex can address the quality issues and win back market share, or if Gulf Coast refiners will permanently diversify away from Mexican crude in favor of more reliable alternatives.