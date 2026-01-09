How U.S. contractors are pivoting in petrochemical squeeze

In its Sept. 19, 2025, commentary "Petrochemicals in peril: oversupply crisis and energy transition threaten industry survival," Wood Mackenzie sounded the alarm.

"The market is burdened by persistent oversupply and underwhelming demand growth. If you run a large-scale, modern, integrated refinery, your asset is secure. However, those with older, non-integrated facilities face a high risk of closure."

For companies operating in and around U.S. refineries and petrochemical facilities, this global trend is impossible to ignore. While America’s cost and feedstock advantages keep it relatively strong, the new reality is clear: the era of nonstop expansion is giving way to an era of optimization.

For contractors like TF Companies, that shift means a sharper focus on plant reliability, efficiency and life-extension work — the kind of execution that keeps existing assets safe, productive and competitive even as global market forces tighten.

Global oversupply meets U.S. reality

Globally, the petrochemical sector’s capacity growth has far outpaced consumption. Wood Mackenzie’s 2025 analysis describes a "perfect storm" of oversupply, cost inflation and softening demand, driven largely by China’s continued build-out of new capacity.

Here in the U.S., the picture is mixed. The nation’s natural gas and NGL feedstock advantage still provides a cushion: U.S. ethane production reached roughly 3 mb/d in late 2024, giving domestic producers some of the lowest feedstock costs in the world. However, global market saturation continues to compress export margins and weak demand means plants are competing harder for every ton shipped abroad.

At the same time, a growing emphasis on sustainability, circularity and emissions reduction is reshaping capital priorities. The most successful U.S. facilities will be those that maximize the use of existing assets, operating safely, efficiently and reliably while minimizing their environmental footprint.

For U.S. industrial contractors, these trends signal a major pivot. The next decade will not be defined by massive greenfield expansion, but by turnarounds, retrofits, lifeextension projects and specialty maintenance. Now more than ever, owners are demanding shorter outages and faster turnarounds, higher quality and safer execution, integrated contractors and reliability-focused solutions.

How TF Companies supports the industry in this new era

TF Companies understands that today’s petrochemical and refining environment demands more than new construction; it demands reliability, flexibility and costefficient execution. As producers face tighter margins and shifting market pressures, keeping existing assets running safely and efficiently has never been more important.

TF Companies provides a broad range of industrial contracting and maintenance services that help U.S. plants maximize uptime, protect equipment integrity and extend asset life, all critical priorities in the current oversupply cycle. Its expertise includes planning and executing safe, efficient and on-schedule turnarounds that minimize downtime and return critical units to operation quickly. The company performs specialty welding and both structural and internal pressure vessel repairs, replacements and modifications to ensure compliance and reliability for essential assets. TF Companies also installs, calibrates and maintains instrumentation, control systems and electrical infrastructure to support operational accuracy and performance. TF Companies’ industrial group also helps strengthen and reinforce existing facilities with embedded field maintenance to drive more value for clients.

In today’s market, where global oversupply has turned efficiency into a survival factor, U.S. plant owners are looking to answer the question of obtaining more reliability and value from their assets. TF Companies delivers that answer every day. Through disciplined planning, expert execution and an uncompromising commitment to safety and performance.

